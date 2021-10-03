https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/kash-patel-peter-strzok-lisa-page-cooperating-john-durham-lovebirds/

Former Trump Defense Department Chief of Staff Kash Patel joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Kash discussed the ongoing investigations into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

Early in their interview Kash Patel said Durham is going after big fish and Peter Strzok and Lisa Page may be working with him.

From today’s interview.

Now ThAT is big news!
We will soon find out — If Joe Biden and Merrick Garland do not shut down the investigation first.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

