https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kash-patel-talks-durham-indictments-with-maria-bartiromo-look-out-glenn-simpson-and-fusion-gps/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Kash Patel predicts indictments targeting Fusion GPS and Glenn Simpson

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT

Maria: When do you think the FBI figured out this was the Clinton Campaign trying to take down Trump?

KP: I think they knew right away, and the documents we put out in the Nunes investigation and the Nunes memo and the HPSCI report on Russian active measures show that the FBI knew right away, because the FISA abuse process, now that declassification is complete. And your viewers can read it, that the FBI knew the evidence was fraudulent, they knew the credibility problems with Christopher Steele and they knew the DNC through Fusion GPS and Perkins Coie were piping in tens of millions of dollars into the machine so that they could get up a FISA warrant into President Trump. I think they knew right away which is why I think the individuals at the FBI need to be held accountable.

MB: Will John Durham reel in any big fish?

KP: I believe so. Let me just put this in perspective. When I was running large scale conspiracy and fraud investigations, they took me three, four, five years to prosecute. John Durham is in only his second year of the most political scandal in US history. So I believe in the next 6 months look out for indictments against the folks like Fusion GPS and Glenn Simpson for helping to perpetuate this fraud. And look out for individuals like Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. I believe they’re already helping John Durham and they’re cooperating with him to get the bigger fish, like Andy McCabe who is the biggest fraudster next to James Comey. I think you’re gonna see these indictments come out on these individuals at the top. It’s just gonna take a few more months, but I remind your viewers that it takes a little time to work these matters.

MB: No surprise the MSM gave them all jobs.

Excellent Analysis here…

Highlights below…

#KashPatel tells @MariaBartiromo when he was running big conspiracy and fraud investigations it would take between 3 to 5 years to prosecute. Durham is only in his 2nd year of the biggest political scandal in history. He believes we’ll see more indictments in the next 6 months. pic.twitter.com/3MfK2y7Bqn — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) October 3, 2021