Joe Manchin lives on a houseboat while he works in DC
11/ Thank you to @Sen_JoeManchin for specifically offering an in-person meeting on Capitol Hill today or Monday for the West Virginians of @Race_Matters_WV @_youngwv @RiseUpWV and more!
They’re looking forward to it and extending stays to ensure they’ll be in DC on Monday! pic.twitter.com/jVS8n1zkpW
— CPD Action (@CPDAction) October 1, 2021