Posted by Kane on October 3, 2021 9:44 pm

UPDATE

Senator Kyrsten Sinema issues statement on harassment



Sinema needs secret service protection

The group harassing Sinema is Lucha Arizona which advocates for BLM and illegal invaders.

There’s more fun in store for Sinema



Lucha Arizona also showed up to Sinema’s house last night..

