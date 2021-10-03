https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/leftist-freaks-stalk-kyrsten-sinema-chase-her-into-bathroom-stall-at-asu/
UPDATE
Senator Kyrsten Sinema issues statement on harassment
Statement Following Events at ASU on Sunday pic.twitter.com/4d3BF9P8CO
— Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) October 4, 2021
Sinema needs secret service protection
The group harassing Sinema is Lucha Arizona which advocates for BLM and illegal invaders.
There’s more fun in store for Sinema
Lucha Arizona also showed up to Sinema’s house last night..
The criminals who recorded Sinema in the bathroom today, also showed up at her door last night to protest pic.twitter.com/iv67UNEP8h
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 4, 2021
Another angle of students at ASU harassing a sitting U.S. Senator and chasing her into a bathroom stall.
Part 1/2 pic.twitter.com/lNyOUhLNYi
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2021
They are screaming Biden’s “Build Back Better, Build Back Better!” at a female US Senator while she is in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/gOgeZNZGMj
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2021
We wouldn’t have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She’s been completely inaccessible. We’re sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.
“Build back better, back the bill!” pic.twitter.com/3OA5t6e6Fl
— LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021