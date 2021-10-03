https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-chase-senator-sinema-into-bathroom-record-her-while-demanding-she-pass-biden-agenda

Far-left activists harassed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) on Sunday, following her into a bathroom, yelling at her, and recording her while she went into a stall.

The far-left activists threatened Sinema that if she did not pass Democrat President Joe Biden’s agenda, they would get her removed from office.

Among the things that they demanded was a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal aliens.

Due to the very private nature of the footage, it will not be included in this report.

Things that the far-left activists said to Sinema while she was in the bathroom included:

“We need a Build Back Better plan right now.”

“We need solutions in the Build Back Better plan, need to pass the solutions that we need.”

“We knocked on doors for you to get you elected. And just how we got you elected we can get you out of office if you don’t support what you promised us.”

“We need the Build Back Better plan right now.”

The incident comes after Sinema issued the following statement on Saturday slamming Democrat congressional leadership for the games that it has played over the $3.5 trillion social spending bill and the bipartisan infrastructure bill:

The failure of the U.S. House to hold a vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is inexcusable, and deeply disappointing for communities across our country. Denying Americans millions of good-paying jobs, safer roads, cleaner water, more reliable electricity, and better broadband only hurts everyday families. Arizonans, and all everyday Americans, expect their lawmakers to consider legislation on the merits — rather than obstruct new jobs and critical infrastructure investments for no substantive reason. What Americans have seen instead is an ineffective stunt to gain leverage over a separate proposal. My vote belongs to Arizona, and I do not trade my vote for political favors — I vote based only on what is best for my state and the country. I have never, and would never, agree to any bargain that would hold one piece of legislation hostage to another. Congress was designed as a place where representatives of Americans with valid and diverse views find compromise and common ground. That is why, when President Biden asked me to continue bipartisan infrastructure negotiations, I agreed and helped deliver the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — a historic, broadly popular plan that reflects a key priority of President Biden’s. My commitment to delivering lasting results is also why I have engaged for months in direct, good-faith negotiations over the separate budget reconciliation proposal. Good-faith negotiations, however, require trust. Over the course of this year, Democratic leaders have made conflicting promises that could not all be kept — and have, at times, pretended that differences of opinion within our party did not exist, even when those disagreements were repeatedly made clear directly and publicly. Canceling the infrastructure vote further erodes that trust. More importantly, it betrays the trust the American people have placed in their elected leaders and denies our country crucial investments to expand economic opportunities.

Canceling the U.S. House vote on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act denies Americans millions of new good-paying jobs and hurts everyday families. Full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BM7hrUL3KK — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) October 2, 2021

This report has been updated to include additional information.

