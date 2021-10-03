http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/CqHfIPvhkzM/lets-go-brandon.php

The tradition of kids chanting “F*** Joe Biden” at college football games continued yesterday, and spread to NASCAR. That led to this hilarious live exchange with a driver named Brandon:

NBC reporter attempts desperate damage control as crowd chants “F Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/1iYZel4zFT — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021

That young woman has a bright future in journalism!

By the way, Dr. Fraudci has declared college football games to be super-spreader events. Without evidence, as the lefties like to say. I think we are seeing a pattern here.

