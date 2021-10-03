https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/615ad0a02817c57bc71c8b01
The government of Sudan recently seized assets from the terror group Hamas, including assets from real estate and financial institutions.
…
The Taliban destroyed an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) cell in Kabul, the group’s spokesperson has said, just hours after a fatal blast detonated at a major mosque that was holding prayers for his…
Highlights of this day in history: Sputnik, the first man-made satellite, is launched into orbit; U.S. Blackhawk helicopters shot down in Somalia; Silent movie comedy star Buster Keaton is born; Rock …
Dancers in angel and demon costumes perform the “Diablada” or Dance of the Devils, the central dance at Bolivia’s world-famous Oruro carnival, during the first parade held in the city since the start …