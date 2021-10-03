https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/maga-supporters-raise-2-4-million-for-jailed-marine-stuart-scheller-then-he-insults-trump-and-his-followers/

Jailed Marine Stuart Scheller Demands Trump Family Not Take His Case

The MAGA community has raised more than $2 million for a Marine officer despite the fact he is strongly anti-Trump. Jailed Marine Stuart Scheller has demanded that the Trump family stop helping his case, saying he would “rather sit in jail” than get help from the former president.

The appeal had raised more than $2,362,000 as of Sunday.

Writing on his Facebook page, he said: “President Trump. I was told by everyone to kiss the ring because of your following and power. I refuse. While I respect your foreign policy positions, I hate how you divided the country.

“I don’t need or want your help. You do not have the ability to pull us together. You may even win the next election. But your generation’s time is running out. Tell your son to stop tweeting about me. Your whole family knows nothing about us or our sacrifices. I could never work with you. I’d rather sit in jail and be released with a dishonorable than compromise my beliefs.”

-Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller