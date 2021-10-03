https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/mostly-peaceful-protest-george-floyd-statue-vandalized-new-york/

A George Floyd statue in Manhattan was defaced on Saturday.

According to law enforcement, the statue was splattered with blue paint around 10 a.m.

Walked up to Union Square Park and the George Floyd sculpture has already been defaced. It’s been for hours. pic.twitter.com/MCAtKdOLxH — Meghan Heintz (@Dot2DotSeurat) October 3, 2021

PIX 11 reports:

“The statue is one of three monuments by artist Chris Carnabuci that were unveiled in the park on Thursday. The ‘SeeInJustice’ art installation also includes statues of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville police in March 2020, and Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the prominent civil rights leader who died last year.”

Floyd was killed in police custody while on drugs and resisting arrest on May 25, 2020. His death caused massive deadly riots across the nation.

This statue was also repainted in protest by a group called Patriot Front in June.

George Floyd Statue Vandalized Days After Emotional Brooklyn Debut – NBC New York https://t.co/y5uGLsXn6b pic.twitter.com/SI3rwalEtf — AfroPresencia.org (@afropresencia) June 25, 2021

No arrests have been made for Saturday’s vandalism.

