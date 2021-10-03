https://noqreport.com/2021/10/03/nancy-pelosi-caves-pushed-infrastructure-vote-deadline-to-halloween/

House Speaker and California Rep. Nancy Pelosi has had, what can be defined as, beyond a tough week in Washington DC.

First, she set a Monday deadline for the House to vote on Joe Biden’s infrastructure and reconciliation spending bills, but that did not work.

Then she moved the deadline to Thursday, but there was still no vote so she moved it to Friday but, again, there was no vote.

Now, in what appears to be a waving of the white flag and an admittance that she cannot get her party on the same page, the Speaker has set the date of October 31, Halloween, to vote on the two bills, she said in a letter to her Democrat colleagues.That gives Pelosi and Democrat leadership around a month to get the two sides, who appear to be miles apart on what they want, together. It is, in many ways, an admission by Pelosi that she no longer wields the power she once had and is ceding it to the progressive wing of her party."It's about time! Yesterday, we extended the Thursday, September 30th legislative day to Friday, pushing to passage