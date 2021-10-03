https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/10/03/national-school-board-official-demands-biden-use-patriot-act-against-protesting-parents-n450915
About The Author
Related Posts
Joe Manchin Won't Stop Blowing up the Democrat Agenda
September 30, 2021
Mishap or Metaphor? California Sees Nearly 20 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Released Near the Shore
July 13, 2021
DeSantis Puts Ben & Jerry's on Notice Over Ridiculous Boycott of 'Occupied Palestinian Territory'
July 23, 2021
It Sure Sounds Like a Trump 2024 Run Was Just Confirmed
August 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy