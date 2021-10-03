https://thelibertydaily.com/antibody-studies-on-natural-immunity-versus-vaxxed-defy-the-current-draconian-agenda/

The push by vaxx-nannies in and our of government in the United States is not following the science, according to results from two different studies coincidentally covered today by our friends at The Epoch Times. It does not appear the news releases were coordinated, nor were the studies themselves. Comparing the two makes it crystal clear that the powers-that-be are either lying or stupid.

Or both.

The first story tells us what our government inexplicably refuses to tell us, that natural immunity for the tens of millions of Americans who have been previously infected by Covid-19 is long-lasting and powerful. One important note that is not highlighted in the article is that the study shows natural immunity lasts over a year… or much, much longer. We simply do not have data that goes back further, so for all we know immunity that lasts “over a year” could last over two, five, or ten years. Or, like many diseases, it could be permanent.

Here’s the first report:

Antibodies Persist for More Than a Year After COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds The immune systems of the vast majority of people who have been infected with the CCP virus will continue to carry antibodies against the virus for at least 12 months, according to a peer-reviewed study accepted by the European Journal of Immunology on Sept. 24. Scientists at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare studied the presence of antibodies in 1,292 subjects after eight months of infection. They found that 96 percent of the subjects still carried neutralizing antibodies and 66 percent still carried a type of antibody called nucleoprotein IgG. The scientists then investigated antibody levels one year after infection by randomly selecting 367 subjects from the original cohort who had not yet been vaccinated. Eighty-nine percent of the subjects still carried neutralizing antibodies, and 36 percent still carried the IgG antibody.

We may not know how long natural immunity lasts, but we know with a certainty jab-based “immunity” from the so-called “vaccines” does NOT last a year or more. In fact, the study referenced in the article below is being kind when it allows for seven-month immunity. In Israel where studies have been happening with a higher percentage of the population already vaxxed, they’re now requiring booster shots at the six-month mark… and STILL there’s a spike in cases that’s ongoing.

Here’s the second report:

Vaccine Antibodies Decline 7 Months After Second Shot: US Study Antibody levels generated by two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can undergo up to a 10-fold decrease seven months following the second vaccination, research suggests. The drop in antibody levels will compromise the body’s ability to defend itself against COVID-19 if the individual becomes infected. In a recent BioRxiv study published ahead of peer-review, many recipients of the vaccine displayed substantial waning of antibodies to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, or SARS-CoV-2, and its variants including Delta, Beta, and Mu.

To be clear, this study doesn’t show that antibodies start declining at seven months. It shows that by seven months there’s up to a 10-fold decrease in antibodies. That means the antibody levels start defining long before the seven-month mark.

Beyond the superior longevity of natural immunity antibodies compared to injected spike protein antibodies, there’s also the strength factor. Antibodies from natural immunity are many times more powerful than jab-based antibodies. In fact, some studies are starting to emerge — before being suspiciously suppressed — that those with natural immunity who get jabbed later are less protected against Covid-19 than they were with natural immunity alone. It makes you wonder why the Fauci-Biden regime is so desperate to force Americans with natural immunity to weaken their own protections against Covid-19.

There’s an agenda in play in America today and has nothing to do with healthcare. The popular sentiment among vaccine skeptics is that it’s all about control, but what if it’s worse? What if the agenda is far more nefarious than authoritarianism?

