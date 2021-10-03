https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/10/03/newt-gingrich-on-current-spending-fight-bold-big-government-socialists-vs-timid-big-government-socialists/

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich puts into succinct terms what is being witnessed on the Democratic side of the aisle in Congress as the fight over how to spend trillions continues.

During select other presidencies and congressional majorities, Democrats have been fond of terms and phrases such as “bipartisanship” and “finding common ground” and “reaching across the aisle.” Now, as Gingrich asserts, the center of political gravity in Democrat-controlled Congress and the White House seems to be somewhere between socialist and socialist-er.

The legislative needle continues to migrate ever so progressively away from fiscal responsibility.

