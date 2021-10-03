https://www.dailywire.com/news/north-carolina-county-wants-teachers-fired-disciplined-if-they-undermine-constitution-bash-founders-say-americas-racist

A North Carolina county is insisting that its local school board institute a policy that would discipline or fire teachers if they assert that the American Founders were not heroes, if they make statements undermining the Constitution, or if they assert that racism is endemic in America.

The Johnston County Board of Commissioners is withholding $7.9 million until the policy is accepted by the school board, The News & Observer reports, adding, “North Carolina schools have denied teaching Critical Race Theory. Instead, they’ve said they’re promoting equity and inclusion practices designed to help educate an increasingly diverse student enrollment. … Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson released a report in August that included complaints from parents across the state accusing teachers of trying to indoctrinate students.”

The revised Code of Ethics policy, proposed by the Johnston County Board of Commissioners, states:

No student or staff member shall be subjected to the notion that racism is a permanent component of American life. … All people deserve full credit and recognition for their struggles and accomplishments throughout United States history. The United States foundational documents shall not be undermined. No employee of Johnston County Schools will make any attempt to discredit the efforts made by all people using foundational documents for reform. No fictional accounts or narratives shall be used to invalidate actual objective historical events. All people who contributed to American Society will be recognized and presented as reformists, innovators and heroes to our culture. Failure to comply with this policy will result in disciplinary action up to and including dismissal.

Dale Lands, the founder of Citizen Advocates for Accountable Government, stated:

Citizen Advocates for Accountable Government is pleased that the Johnston County Board of Education worked together to pass a policy to prohibit the implementing of divisive principles of Critical Race Theory in the classroom, the approach used stands as an example of how diverse voices can work together for the betterment of the Students in our Public Schools. While it doesn’t incorporate all of the problems of Critical Theory, it is an adequate start and a direct contrast to the National School Boards Association (NSBA) letter to President Biden yesterday seeking to criminalize concerned parents.”

Greensboro.com reported:

In August, a task force created by Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of Greensboro to monitor classrooms for critical race theory instruction, and to solicit complaints from parents, teachers and students, presented a report to the Senate Education Committee that included more than 500 submissions. … AP reported Robinson’s task force report did highlight instances of educators accused of giving preferential treatment to pupils who agree with their racial views and teachers offering questionable class assignments, including a book called “George” about a transgender child coming to terms with gender identity and a handout that mentions former President Donald Trump in a sentence describing the term “xenophobia.”

Johnston County school district has over 37,000 students.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

