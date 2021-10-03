https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/575082-north-korea-threatens-un-security-council

North Korea sent a threat to the U.N. Security Council on Sunday, warning the global body against voicing criticisms of its nuclear program.

Senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official Jo Chol Su told the council that it “had better think what consequences it will bring in the future in case it tries to encroach upon the sovereignty” of North Korea, The Associated Press reported.

This warning was apparently made in response to France sharing a proposed statement expressing concern about North Korea’s missile tests and calls on the country to ban its missile firings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, North Korea’s U.N. envoy, Kim Song, said the U.S. needed to end its “hostile” policy in order for his country to be rejoin talks.

“But it is our judgment that there is no prospect at the present stage for the U.S. to really withdraw its hostile policy,” said Kim.

According a statement circulated by North Korean state media, Jo accused the U.N. Security Council of having a “double-dealing standard” due to it not treating countries like the U.S. and its allies similarly.

North Korea is banned from engaging in ballistic missile activities under numerous U.N. Security Council resolutions, the AP noted. Despite this, the isolated country resumed conducting missile tests in September, sending two missiles off of its west coast.

Just last week, North Korea conducted an anti-aircraft missile test, with state media calling the test “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile system.”

The AP noted that despite these recent provocations, North Korea is maintaining its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile that could hit the U.S.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

