https://www.dailywire.com/news/outrage-erupts-after-leftists-chase-sinema-into-bathroom-record-her-this-is-insane

Outrage erupted on Sunday afternoon after a group of leftists chased Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) into a bathroom and recorded her while they demanded that she pass Biden’s agenda.

The far-left activists repeatedly pushed Democrat President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda while harassing Sinema in the bathroom.

Top responses online to the incident included:

Adam Paul Laxalt , U.S. Senate candidate: “The radical left is threatening and chasing a sitting U.S. Senator around because she won’t bend to their demands. This is what we’re up against. @CatherineForNV has enabled this conduct from her party.”

, U.S. Senate candidate: “The radical left is threatening and chasing a sitting U.S. Senator around because she won’t bend to their demands. This is what we’re up against. @CatherineForNV has enabled this conduct from her party.” James Gagliano , 29th Mayor of Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson: “This is where, during different times, we’d direct police to halt the harassment. This isn’t 1Am privilege or protest. It’s harassment. But we’ve stood law enforcement down and this is ‘new normal’ it begets. We should all be disgusted by this — no matter one’s political stripe.”

, 29th Mayor of Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson: “This is where, during different times, we’d direct police to halt the harassment. This isn’t 1Am privilege or protest. It’s harassment. But we’ve stood law enforcement down and this is ‘new normal’ it begets. We should all be disgusted by this — no matter one’s political stripe.” Meghan McCain, The Daily Mail: “Harassing someone in the bathroom is really a way to be heard and taken seriously.”

The Daily Mail: “Harassing someone in the bathroom is really a way to be heard and taken seriously.” Caroline McCarthy , political commentator: “I don’t care how much they suck as human beings. Following anyone into a bathroom and recording them is disgusting, intrusive, and creepy. Do not normalize this behavior.”

, political commentator: “I don’t care how much they suck as human beings. Following anyone into a bathroom and recording them is disgusting, intrusive, and creepy. Do not normalize this behavior.” Christina Pushaw , press secretary for Ron DeSantis: “Only in America would an illegal alien be able to attend a taxpayer funded university, chase a US Senator into a bathroom to harass her, brag about it publicly, and be praised rather than instantly deported. Seriously, if an American went to any foreign country and tried something like this, they would be arrested and deported. And that would be fair. Also, the illegal immigration activists in this video are saying that they knocked on doors to get Sinema elected in the first place. How is that NOT foreign election interference, if they aren’t citizens? Did they vote?”

, press secretary for Ron DeSantis: “Only in America would an illegal alien be able to attend a taxpayer funded university, chase a US Senator into a bathroom to harass her, brag about it publicly, and be praised rather than instantly deported. Seriously, if an American went to any foreign country and tried something like this, they would be arrested and deported. And that would be fair. Also, the illegal immigration activists in this video are saying that they knocked on doors to get Sinema elected in the first place. How is that NOT foreign election interference, if they aren’t citizens? Did they vote?” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) : “This is insane. Stop this madness people, doesn’t help your cause even if it makes you feel better.”

: “This is insane. Stop this madness people, doesn’t help your cause even if it makes you feel better.” Matt Whitlock , Republican strategist: “Wait WHAT? If you’re a male following a female senator into the bathroom and shouting at her through a stall door, you’ve lost the plot. This is a dangerous escalation from liberal protestors.”

, Republican strategist: “Wait WHAT? If you’re a male following a female senator into the bathroom and shouting at her through a stall door, you’ve lost the plot. This is a dangerous escalation from liberal protestors.” Josh Holmes , political strategist: “That flushing you hear is the middle of the electorate for Democrats across the country.”

, political strategist: “That flushing you hear is the middle of the electorate for Democrats across the country.” Bryan Dean Wright , former CIA officer: “Dear @SenatorSinema, Declare yourself an Independent and caucus with Republicans. We could use an emergency brake on this madness. Sincerely, [an] Arizona Voter.”

, former CIA officer: “Dear @SenatorSinema, Declare yourself an Independent and caucus with Republicans. We could use an emergency brake on this madness. Sincerely, [an] Arizona Voter.” Joseph A. Wulfsohn , Fox News reporter: “Whether it’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders or Ted Cruz at a restaurant, Mitt Romney on an airplane, Kyrsten Sinema in a restroom, or Joe Manchin at his houseboat, no one deserves this kind of harassment regardless of their politics.”

, Fox News reporter: “Whether it’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders or Ted Cruz at a restaurant, Mitt Romney on an airplane, Kyrsten Sinema in a restroom, or Joe Manchin at his houseboat, no one deserves this kind of harassment regardless of their politics.” Kevin Ring , political activist: “Embarrassing enough to do it. But to record and post it is really something.”

, political activist: “Embarrassing enough to do it. But to record and post it is really something.” Amanda Carpenter , columnist: “Protesters followed Sinema into a bathroom to film themselves confronting her. This is over the line. Gross, unnecessary, and counterproductive. Get a grip.”

, columnist: “Protesters followed Sinema into a bathroom to film themselves confronting her. This is over the line. Gross, unnecessary, and counterproductive. Get a grip.” Jack Posobiec , Human Events editor: “These criminal insurrectionists are stalking a female US Senator while she goes to the bathroom They could have killed Kyrsten Sinema[.] Where is @CapitolPolice?”

, Human Events editor: “These criminal insurrectionists are stalking a female US Senator while she goes to the bathroom They could have killed Kyrsten Sinema[.] Where is @CapitolPolice?” Ryan James Girdusky : “In what other country could a senator be harassed by someone illegally in the country and brag about being in the country illegally? She should be deported immediately.”

: “In what other country could a senator be harassed by someone illegally in the country and brag about being in the country illegally? She should be deported immediately.” Cameron Cawthorne , Fox News editor: “It’s bad enough this group thought following Sinema into the bathroom would help their cause, but they recorded it AND posted it on their Twitter account.”

, Fox News editor: “It’s bad enough this group thought following Sinema into the bathroom would help their cause, but they recorded it AND posted it on their Twitter account.” Gabriella Hoffman , writer: “Harassing U.S. Senators in the bathroom = restoring democratic norms? Ridiculous times we’re in.”

, writer: “Harassing U.S. Senators in the bathroom = restoring democratic norms? Ridiculous times we’re in.” Michael Muscato , former Democrat congressional candidate: “Following people into a bathroom is unacceptable. Following people into a bathroom while recording video and audio is an invasion of privacy. This isn’t the way to change anything.”

, former Democrat congressional candidate: “Following people into a bathroom is unacceptable. Following people into a bathroom while recording video and audio is an invasion of privacy. This isn’t the way to change anything.” Stephen Miller, former Trump official: “An illegal alien is stalking a US Senator to demand passage of Biden’s reconciliation bill b/c it includes mass amnesty for illegals. In a functioning democracy, ICE would swiftly deport this person, but under Biden’s new edict (as the lawbreaker knows) she’s immune from removal. We’re now the sole country in world where illegal aliens freely harass lawmakers, demand lavish benefits, & do so with total impunity from removal. As this appalling video shows, the ‘build back better’ plan is a Trojan Horse for amnesty & sovereign dissolution. Defeat the bill.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.