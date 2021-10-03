https://www.foxnews.com/sports/packers-aaron-jones-pocket-jersey-dads-ashes

Packers tailback Aaron Jones always makes sure to carry the memory of his father while he’s running all over defenses around the NFL.

Jones’ dad, Alvin Jones Sr., sadly passed away at age 56 in April due to complications of COVID-19. Since then, Jones has worn a medallion around his neck that contains his dad’s ashes. Jones, however, lost the medallion during a Week 2 home win against the Lions, but recovered it after athletic trainer Bryan Engel found it in the end zone after the game. Jones, determined to keep the medallion with him during games, now has a new way of keeping it safe.

Jones said on Friday that equipment manager Gordon “Red” Batty has sewed a pocket in his jersey, a measure that will prevent the medallion from getting lost.

“He put a pocket right on the left side,” Jones said. “So I can just drop it in there and not have to worry about it falling out. So I can play with it.”

Jones said he plans to keep the memory of his dad everywhere he goes and appreciates Batty for coming up with a solution to keep the medallion safe.

“I think it’s something I’ll continue to do, just keep my dad with me everywhere I go,” Jones said. “I wear it mostly at all time. Gotta get a new chain so I haven’t been wearing it except for on Sundays, but I think it’s definitely something I’ll continue to do.”

