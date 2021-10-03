https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/10/03/pastor-pawlowski-remains-target-of-authoritarian-canadian-government/

Calgary — Artur Pawlowski, a Canadian pastor, was arrested yet again in a disturbing manner. A video showed the arrest from earlier this week, Monday, Sept. 27, where officers were waiting at the tarmac of a Calgary airport to arrest Pawlowski, who was released the next day, after exiting a plane.

Readers may recall that Pawlowski is the pastor from a viral video in April who chased off government officials from his church, Cave of Adullam Church in the City of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, as he tells them “gestapo is not allowed here.” He and his brother, Dawid, were arrested in May after holding church services, which is a violation of the dictates in Alberta. They were released a few days later, but not until after being abused in police custody.

This latest arrest continues this targeted abuse against Pawlowski who has taken a stand against the COVID-19 tyranny.

Rebel News has followed Pawlowski’s story from the beginning and fundraising for his legal defense. The media outlet posted a 27-page court document showing that Pawlowski “has been issued dozens of pandemic related tickets because he refuses to stop feeding the homeless. And he doesn’t wear a mask when he does it outside. Art also doesn’t limit his church service to 15 per cent of fire code. The city hates him for it,” Rebel News reports.

Pawlowski was in America for most of the summer, since July, for a Courageous Faith tour, Life Site News reports.

In a Sept. 28 video after being released, Pawlowski stated he traveled to America to warn Americans to stand up. He said he was grateful to see Calgary residents starting to rise up and protest as the authoritarianism continues to get worse. He also vowed to “keep fighting. We’re not going to quit.”

On the latest arrest, Pawlowski said he “was arrested on two charges.” He said his lawyers had been asking to see warrants leading up to his return, which the government would not produce, but “behold the miracle happened, just when I arrived there were two warrants waiting for me.”

While still in jail on Monday, Pawlowski gave a phone interview to Rebel News in which he was of the charges: “One for a court order, I was told, and another one for not wearing a mask.” However, there was not much more detail given to him.

Pawlowski’s lawyer, Sarah Miller, said the charges related to a June 5 church service that was held outdoors. She would not speculate on why the government chose to immediately arrest him on an airport tarmac which was out of the ordinary for what are not criminal charges. She said ordinarily, they would “show up to the house to give you paperwork and have you sign it and go on your way.”

Beyond the arrest, the abuse continued as Pawlowski’s possessions, including computers and backpacks, were taken by police. Eventually, Pawlowski later found out where his belongings were, no thanks to the police, and he went to retrieve his belongings on Sept. 29. On his way to retrieve his items, Pawlowski said Canada has become a hybrid of socialism, communism and fascism.

Rebel News filmed Pawlowski retrieving his stuff, and you can hear a police officials warning them to not film “for security purposes.”

Pawlowski responded: “You don’t like to be caught red-handed like the Nazis of old …. You guys stole my stuff. You took my stuff from the airport, and you don’t even call me to tell me where’s my stuff is.”

Throughout all of this, Pawlowski has shown the appropriate response to authoritarian regimes. He’s shown courage. He is still waiting on an Oct. 13 court hearing to hear his fate on the earlier charges, and who know what will come of these new charges. But, he has had a chance to address the court already:

“I am here in this court as a victim of a personal vendetta from a very corrupted and evil, lying and deceiving politicians! If I am guilty of a crime, then so it is the Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney with a bottle of Jameson Irish whiskey on the patio of the Sky Palace. Breaking their own rules and mandates with Parks Minister and House Leader Jason Nixon. And with the biggest hypocrite of them all, the boss of the AHS that is persecuting us here today, the Health Minister Tyler Shandro not caring about his own rules having good time with the Finance Minister Travis Toews (Tiws)! They also have broken the Rooks order! The Associate Chief Justice John Rooke order caught them as well! If I am guilty so, are they!”

“The corrupted bureaucrats want my apology …. I cannot and will not Recant anything, for to go against conscience is neither right nor safe. Here I stand, I can do no other, so help me God. Amen.”

