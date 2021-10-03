https://www.dailywire.com/news/pitbull-to-those-who-hate-the-u-s-f-you-go-to-cuba-and-youll-see-how-much-you-appreciate-u-s

Rapper Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, slammed those who do not like the United States during what appears to be a recent performance.

“To whoever the f*** doesn’t like the United States of America, may God bless you, but f*** you at the same time,” Pitbull said. “If you don’t like the United States of America, go back to the countries that we the f*** from, and you’ll see how much you appreciate the United States of America.”

Pitbull, who is Cuban, made the comments at a concert, and video of the remarks went viral late last week.

WATCH:

Pitbull has repeatedly spoken out against communism in the past, and has strongly advocated for freedom.

“The reason I can have this conversation is because my family comes from communism, they fled communism, they had everything taken away from them, everybody got murdered, everybody got killed,” Pitbull said during an interview last year. “That’s the reason me, being a first-generation Cuban-American … I look at freedom and I appreciate that s***. I appreciate opportunity. I appreciate anything that you give me. … And, that comes from the fact that when Castro took over everything, and I’m looking at what’s going on right now — the only person here that’s hot … it’s Castro. He’s going, ‘Y’all did it with a virus? S***. Y’all took over the world with a virus? Y’all gotta be kidding me.’”

“In this day and age, I’m hoping that people see: as quick as you get it … come quick, leave quick,” he added. “When it comes to this technology, that’s exactly what it is. You got instant gratification and think you can touch many people, as quick as they [are] gonna pull it from you.”

Pitbull encouraged politicians to get involved with the crisis in Cuba over the summer when mass protests swarmed the island.

“This is a message to the world. We need to stand up, step up,” he said. “But if you don’t understand what’s going on, then you need to wake the f*** up. Not only is this a Cuba event, a Cuba thing, this is a world event. This isn’t about politics. This is about saving lives. This is about unity, not division. And bottom line, it’s about taking action. Let me tell you something, why I’m frustrated and when I see everybody out there and doing what they’re doing, which I love what they’re doing. Okay, because not only do we live for freedom, we ride for freedom, we die for freedom, but we motherf***ing appreciate freedom.”

“And it gets me hot, it bothers me, and it frustrates me to a certain extent, being a Cuban American, and having a platform to speak to the world and not being able to help my own people, not being able to get them food, not being able to get them water, not being able to get them medicine,” he continued. “But most of all, not being able to help and really get them what they deserve, which is freedom. And this is my way of talking to the world. All world allies get together to help. Global businesses get together to help. People that we’re so proud of, people such as a Jeff Bezos, a Cuban American, graduated from high school in Miami, built one of the biggest companies in the world, the richest man in the world. He’s somebody that can get involved and really help us and what we got. All we can do is create awareness, but politics are gonna be polititricks.”

“And while they figure out what they figure out, we need to figure out how to really help,” he added. “We need to get creative, we need to figure out solutions while they’re losing their lives over there literally for something that we wake up every day and appreciate, which is freedom. So to everybody out there, stand up, step up. And if you don’t understand, get with the motherf***ing program and wake up because this is about freedom and it’s about human rights. And to everybody in Cuba, keep the fight up.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

