Playboy has put a male bunny on its latest cover, making Filipino-born beauty influencer Bretman Rock its October digital cover model.

The once-iconic magazine is celebrating Bretman Rock’s cover spot as a milestone for the LGBT community. The photo and accompanying video show Rock posing in Playboy’s traditional bunny costume, complete with high heels, rabbit ears, and bushy tail.

It’s Bretman, bitch. 🌟 Introducing the October 2021 digital cover with icon @bretmanrock

See more: https://t.co/wj2pmXi7lT

Photography by Brian Ziff

Videography by Boa Simon pic.twitter.com/fvG0pIcyax — Playboy (@Playboy) October 1, 2021

“For Playboy to have a male on the cover is a huge deal for the LGBT community, for my brown people community and it’s all so surreal. A total ‘is this even fucking happening right now?’ type of vibe. And I’m so pretty.”@bretmanrock for Playboy: https://t.co/6iN9yRUF57 pic.twitter.com/3NJGp4J9wU — Playboy (@Playboy) October 1, 2021

Rock, 23, currently stars in his own MTV reality show that streams on YouTube. He also appeared in the YouTube Originals series 30 Days With: Bretman Rock, which followed him and his friends on their adventures in the wilderness.

The beauty influencer has amassed millions of social media followers for his styling and makeup tips, as well as his workouts and interactions with family members.

Playboy, which has always been left-wing in terms of politics and social issues, has grown increasingly woke since the late founder Hugh Hefner stepped down from the company. The magazine announced its first transgender playmate in 2017, putting male-to-female French model Ines Rau on its centerfold spread.

The year before, a Muslim journalist became the first woman to pose in a hijab for the magazine.

Playboy shut down its print edition last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic after nearly seven decades as the country’s premier adult magazine for men. The company still publishes online with the occasional print product.

