https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/615a6e302817c57bc71c875e
Life is sales. And a good sales pitch comes from a place of empathy: It demonstrates how the product relates to the buyer’s desires. This can only happen with……
Host Christine Dolan moderates live panel in Tampa, FL of Special Operators with experience in-country evacuating American citizens and allies from Afghanistan….
This month the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its Sixth Assessment Report. As with the previous five reports, it is bursting with dire……
The weakling Republican Party needs to get some cojones and step up now to prepare for the impeachment of Joseph Robinette (yes, that is his middle name) Biden….
Perhaps you too enjoy the charming madness of Twitter? My resistance dissolved after six self-congratulatory years—and countless column inches—of pure derision….