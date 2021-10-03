https://www.theblaze.com/news/pitbull-america-communism-speech

Pitbull doesn’t hide his love for the United States. The rapper’s patriotism shined bright in a recent concert where he blasted anyone who doesn’t appreciate America’s greatness.

As part of his 2021 “I Feel Good” tour, Pitbull recently performed at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista, California. In the middle of his concert, Pitbull delivered a strong message to detractors of the U.S.

“To whoever the f*** doesn’t like the United States of America, may God bless you but f*** you at the same time,” Pitbull told the audience, as seen in the video that has been viewed millions of times on social media.

“If you don’t like the United States of America, go back to the countries that we the f*** from and you’ll see how much you appreciate the United States of America,” the Grammy award-winning performer exclaimed to a cheering crowd.

Content Warning: Explicit language





Pitbull — whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez — is a first-generation Cuban-American. His parents immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba. His mother came to America as part of Operation Peter Pan, a covert program that brought 14,000 Cuban children to the U.S. between 1960 to 1962 at the height of the Cold War. Pitbull’s mother was taken to Florida, where the rapper’s father would also land after fleeing from Fidel Castro’s Cuba.

When asked about performing in Cuba, Pitbull scoffed at the proposal.

“I won’t perform in Cuba until there’s no more Castro and there’s a free Cuba,” Pitbull said in 2011.

“To me, Cuba’s the biggest prison in the world, and I would be very hypocritical were I to perform there,” he explained. “The people in Cuba, they know what I stand for, and there’s a lot of people in Cuba that stand for the same. But they can’t say it.”

Of liberals wearing T-shirts celebrating Marxist Revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, Pérez said, “It’s like wearing an Adolf Hitler T-shirt and not knowing. You’re gonna offend a lot of people.”

During the anti-government demonstrations in Cuba in July, Pérez released a stirring video calling on “all world allies” and “global businesses” to “get together to help” the Cuban people, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

“Not only do we live for freedom, we ride for freedom, we die for freedom, but we motherf***ing appreciate freedom,” Pitbull proclaimed.

Pitbull, 40, has been outspoken about the dangers of communism.

“My family comes from communism, they fled communism, they had everything taken away from them, everybody got murdered, everybody got killed,” Pitbull said in February. “That’s the reason me, being a first-generation Cuban-American, I look at freedom and I appreciate that s***. I appreciate opportunity. That comes from the fact that Castro took over everything.”

“They knew what this country had to offer is that you could control your won destiny,” he said of his family immigrating to the U.S. “You had opportunity. And you had the number one thing which was and which is freedom.”

Pitbull — who is also known as “Mr. Worldwide” and “Mr. 305” — has made the most of the opportunity in America and has an estimated net worth of $100 million.







