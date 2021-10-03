https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/575048-saturday-night-live-targets-democrats-stalemate-in-season

“Saturday Night Live” kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The skit began with President BidenJoe BidenProgressives hit back after moderates take aim at Pelosi John Kerry expresses optimism about upcoming climate summit Biden’s Red Queen justice: How he destroyed both the investigation and the reputation of border agents MORE, played by James Austin Johnson in his “SNL” debut, sharing that his summer was “bad.”

“Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good,” Johnson’s Biden said, referring to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoSecond report expected to reiterate Cuomo harassment claims NY governor seeking to raise million ahead of next year’s primary NY attorney general fires back at Cuomo after he calls investigation political MORE (D). In the skit, Biden says he is attempting bring the Democratic Party together “like Voltron.”

“So we’re all different colors, but fundamentally we’re robots,” he added.

Biden then introduces Sens. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaProgressives cheer, moderates groan as Biden visit caps chaotic week The Memo: Progressives exult in new-found power On The Money — Biden to Democrats: Come together MORE (D-Ariz.), played by Cecily Strong, and Joe Manchin Joe ManchinSenate Democrats dial down the Manchin tension Progressives cheer, moderates groan as Biden visit caps chaotic week The Memo: Progressives exult in new-found power MORE (D-W.Va.), played by Aidy Bryant.

Strong’s Sinema introduces herself saying, “I didn’t come to Congress to make friends and so far, mission accomplished.”

They are then joined by Reps. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarManchin throws down gauntlet with progressives Democratic factions dig in, threatening fate of infrastructure vote Canadian firm says controversial Line 3 pipeline will be operational Friday MORE (D-Minn.), played by Ego Nwodim, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezProgressives hit back after moderates take aim at Pelosi Trump teases Schumer about occasional Ocasio-Cortez challenge Do the well-off really not pay their fair share of taxes? MORE (D-N.Y.), played by Melissa Villaseñor.

Biden proceeds to haplessly negotiate a compromise between the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic caucus. At one point in the skit, Omar and Manchin agree on “roads” only for Sinema to declare that she “wants no roads” because she desires “chaos.”

When Biden confronts Sinema and asks what she likes, she replies, “Yellow starbursts, the film ‘The Polar Express’ and when someone eats fish on an airplane.”

“SNL” then appeared to make fun of the senator’s recent departure from the Capitol for medical reasons, with Strong’s Sinema saying she will fight for what “the average American wants” unless “my foot hurts.”

“Then I’ll go back to Arizona,” she adds.

When Biden expresses dismay over the lack of progress, Cuomo, played by Pete Davidson, arrives to reassure him and promote his new book titled “Whoops.”

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to bring the infrastructure bill up for a vote last week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiProgressives hit back after moderates take aim at Pelosi Trump teases Schumer about occasional Ocasio-Cortez challenge Senate Democrats dial down the Manchin tension MORE (D-Calif.) set a deadline for the end of this month, saying in a “Dear Colleagues” letter that “more time was needed” to pass both the infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

–Updated at 7:49 a.m.

