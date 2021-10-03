https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/science-medicine-now-political-weapons-used-americans/

Guest post by Lawrence Sellin, PhD

The illnesses and deaths, the devastation to the American economy, and the loss of livelihoods caused by COVID-19 can be rightly blamed on China.

However, the political contamination of science and medicine by our so-called leaders and their use of science and medicine as political weapons against the American people are no less criminal.

Today, the Biden regime is selectively distributing life-saving monoclonal antibodies based on political criteria. In essence, they are saying “obey us or we will kill you.”

Because of their lies and the selected use of scientific and medical data for political purposes, the American people have rightly lost confidence in the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, and the National Institutes of Health.

As a scientist, I can state categorically, the scientific and medical literature are now equally politically contaminated.

Once prestigious medical journals, like the British Lancet, are now useless political propaganda machines.

I have easily read over 1,000 scientific and medical articles about COVID-19.

It used to be that I would read the results and compare them to the results of other studies to draw conclusions. That is the scientific method.

Today, the first thing I do is look at the authors to ascertain if they are driven by political motives. Then I look at the results to determine if those results show signs of political biases before I compare them to the results from other studies that I have also screened for political contamination.

Political interference with the scientific method severely inhibits medical progress, transporting us back to the Dark Ages of witchcraft and alchemy.

Failed government policies for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic are the direct consequence of the political contamination of science and medicine.

From the beginning, there has been an over-emphasis on vaccines and a deliberate suppression of early intervention therapeutics.

I blame the over-emphasis on vaccines primarily on Anthony Fauci, who after two failed attempts at creating vaccines for HIV-AIDS and Ebola, he has tried to salvage his bankrupt career with a COVID-19 vaccine to the exclusion of all other potential treatments.

Early therapeutic intervention with combination therapies has been shown to reduce hospitalization and deaths. They include hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, azithromycin, zinc, vitamin C and D, acetaminophen for fever, and aspirin for blood clots.

Unlike the U.S. government, the government of El Salvador has supplied such home treatment kits to its citizens.

For the majority of the pandemic, U.S. officials recommended no treatment until one was so sick that hospitalization was required, which by then was often too late.

We were all told to wait for the vaccine.

It is a scientific fact that the mass administration of vaccines during a pandemic is a risky medical strategy.

Highly contagious viruses will naturally and rapidly mutate away from susceptibility to vaccines, spawning new variants.

Furthermore, vaccines must be both safe and effective, both of which are now in doubt.

Giving booster shots of vaccines that may be neither safe nor effective is medical malpractice.

It defies common sense and contradicts the medical ethic to “first do no harm” to mandate vaccination with a still experimental vaccine for people fully immunized from COVID-19 infection and vaccinate young children, who are more in danger from vaccine side effects than COVID-19 infection.

The latter, in my opinion, is Dr. Mengele-like behavior. That is, similar to the medical experimentation in Nazi death camps.

There needs to be a complete reevaluation of national policy for addressing COVID-19, including a proper balance of therapeutics and vaccines.

It is indeed ironic, perhaps tragic, that vaccine-maker Pfizer is now testing a daily pill as a preventative treatment for COVID-19. The Pfizer drug aims to block a key enzyme that the virus needs to replicate.

Ivermectin does the same thing.

It is not an exaggeration to say that those who have been and still are directing national health policy, quite literally, have blood on their hands.

Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D. is retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel and a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq. He had a civilian career in international business and medical research. His email address is [email protected].

