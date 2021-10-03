https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/south-dakota-buffalo-roundup-is-a-sight-to-behold-majestic/
The annual Buffalo Roundup in South Dakota drew 22,500 visitors yesterday, watching 1,300 buffalo as they were brought in for the annual health check.
BUFFALO BRIGADE: The 56th Governor’s Buffalo Roundup in South Dakota drew large crowds last week, with around 22,500 visitors watching 1,300 buffalo as they were brought in for their annual health check. pic.twitter.com/mcq82Nra0j
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2021