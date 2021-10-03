https://www.oann.com/spains-pm-sanchez-pledges-200-million-euros-for-volcano-hit-la-palma/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=spains-pm-sanchez-pledges-200-million-euros-for-volcano-hit-la-palma



FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

October 3, 2021

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday the government would approve financial support worth 206 million euros ($239 million) to help the island of La Palma recover from the current volcanic eruption.

“Next Tuesday, the Council of Ministers will approve a package of very powerful measures,” he told a news conference during a visit to La Palma.

($1 = 0.8625 euros)

(Reporting by Jessica Jones; Editing by David Clarke)

