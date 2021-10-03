https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/suck-on-this-new-york-desantis-just-kicked-your-ass/

In the last month, average deaths with COVID in Florida have plummeted by an astounding 95%, all with most schools in session with zero restrictions and a dozen major football teams playing in front large crowds.

In the last week of September more people died with Covid in New York than in Florida.

Florida has more residents and more seniors than New York, has a lower Vaccination rate than New York and no Vaccine or mask mandates. IL, WA, PA lost more; MI lost about the same despite its population being half of FL.

