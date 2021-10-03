http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Zt-y43O1MXA/

The use of hi-tech surveillance systems and aircraft enable Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector to more efficiently patrol and defend the vast region in West Texas. The agents utilized ground and aerial-based systems to locate smuggled migrants and direct agents to their locations.

“Though not a replacement for agents, technology provides a distinct operational advantage to the boots on the ground,” Del Rio Sector Interim Chief Patrol Agent Robert N. Garcia tweeted. “Our small unmanned systems can be quickly deployed to assist in locating those who don’t want to be found.”

Though not a replacement for agents, technology provides a distinct operational advantage to the boots on the ground. Our small unmanned systems can be quickly deployed to assist in locating those who don’t want to be found. Better #technology ensures better border security. pic.twitter.com/OoZjyR5kcc — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) September 30, 2021

Recent patrol activities by agents in this sector led to the arrests of a previously deported migrant with a conviction for sexually assaulting a child, Garcia tweeted.

Another convicted felon back behind bars! Yesterday, our Comstock Station agents arrested another sex offender, with a previous conviction for sexual assault of a child. Great work by our agents to keep this predator out of our communities. pic.twitter.com/IkDlo4ZCiF — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) October 1, 2021

A few days before that, Del Rio Sector agents arrested two additional previously deported sex offenders. One had a conviction for sexual abuse of a child. The other, criminal sexual assault of a person who cannot consent, Garcia tweeted.

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the use of Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) to detect migrant crossings leading agents to apprehensions in remote regions of the border.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

