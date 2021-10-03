https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/tell-son-stop-tweeting-lt-col-stuart-scheller-insults-trump-family/

Well this didn’t make any headlines.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller insulted Trump and told his family to “stop tweeting about me” before his arest.

Via Citizen Free Press.

Last week before he was arrested and sent to the brig, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller went on a rampage against President Trump and his family on Facebook.

Scheller had this to say about President Trump and his family.

President Trump. I was told by everyone to kiss the ring because of your following and power. I refuse. While I respect your foreign policy positions, I hate how you divided the country. I don’t need or want your help. You do not have the ability to pull US together. You may even win the next election. But your generation’s time is running out. Tell your son to stop tweeting about me. Your whole family knows nothing about US or our sacrifices. I could never work with you. I’d rather sit in jail and be released with a dishonorable than make compromises in my beliefs.

Scheller followed up his original comments with a second post the next day on Sunday.

Scheller currently sits in the brig. It is unfortunate that he sits in isolation for speaking the truth about the historic failures in Afghanistan.

But it was not too bright to sh*t on Trump, Obama, Clinton and Bush before he was arrested.

MAGA supporters raised $2.4 million for Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller.

