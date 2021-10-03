http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/iVF7hKf2IJY/that-was-the-week-that-was.php

The Democrats’ dystopian dreams are packed into the prospective Reconciliation bill whose fate we have been following. Michael Goodwin takes up the spectacle of last week’s Democratic infighting and opines: “By giving his blessing to the radicals’ refusal to vote on the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal until they get a vote on the $3.5 trillion grab bag of socialist trash, he turned his back on the central promise of his election and guaranteed his presidency will continue to hemorrhage public support.” I appreciate Goodwin’s formulation: “the $3.5 trillion grab bag of socialist trash.”

Goodwin omits to mention another salient point about the $3.5 trillion grab bag of socialist trash. Last week Biden and others in the Democrat/media axis sought to promote the line that the true cost of the $3.5 trillion grab bag of socialist trash is zero. I say Biden et al. staked out “New frontiers in the whopper.” That is quite an accomplishment in the common currency of democratic politics.

Last week also brought us the exposure of Biden’s lies about the military advice he received before the Afghanistan debacle. These lies staked out no new ground. They are the common currency in politics, but they are notable in this case given the scope of the disaster they sought to shield from blame directed at Biden himself. Marc Thiessen’s October 1 Washington Post column provides a convenient summary in “Our military leaders confirm: Biden misled America.” (The link is to the accessible AEI version of the column.)

And that’s not all. The administration redistributed illegal Haitian immigrants around the United States under the cover of darkness and defamation. The defamation came in Biden’s absurdly false charge that border agents had “strapped” the Haitians crossing the border. As I repeatedly noted in “Who’s whippin’ who,” that is ludicrous. Professor Jonathan Turley now calls it out as a contemptible lie.

Goodwin alludes to the scope of the Biden disaster in the early innings of his presidency:

For his part, Biden has backed nearly every far-left piece of nonsense in the wind, including a voting rights bill that would put Washington in full charge of federal elections. He talked about making Puerto Rico a state, packing the Supreme Court and ending the Senate filibuster. He’s also showed himself to be an open-borders president and adopted the language of the worst race-baiters by insisting the nation is guilty of “systemic racism” even while he calls Americans “good people.” None of these positions reflect the Joe Biden people knew from his long tenure in Washington, where he personified the word moderate. Indeed, when he talked repeatedly in his campaign and at the inaugural about “unity” and working as hard for those who didn’t vote for him as those who did, there was reason to hope he was serious about trying to heal the nation’s breach. Yet here we are, with the president remaking himself as a leftist, the left calling it insufficient, and he shrugs his shoulders and says OK.

Biden and his crowd have done a lot of damage already, and we haven’t seen anything yet. They have much more in store for us and we have a long way to go until the next elections can provide a check or remedy.

