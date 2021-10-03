https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/03/there-it-is-study-finds-predominance-of-antibody-resistant-sars-cov-2-variants-in-vaccine-breakthrough-cases-in-san-francisco-bay-area/

What this study finds is exactly what vaccine developer Geert Vanden Bossche (Belgium) has been predicting. The predominance of antibody-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants in vaccine breakthrough cases from the San Francisco Bay Area, California. [DATA LINK HERE]



The California study finds that vaccinated individuals are more susceptible to COVID variant infections than unvaccinated. Geer Vanden Bossche has been warning that vaccine antibodies would suppress natural antibody responses. The vaccine antibodies take control of the immune system and defend only against a targeted virus.

Among vaccinated individuals, a COVID variant virus is not recognized by the specialized antibodies provided by the vaccine, and the natural antibodies have been programmed to stand down.

(MedRxiv) Associations between vaccine breakthrough cases and infection by SARS coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants have remained largely unexplored. Here we analyzed SARS-CoV-2 whole-genome sequences and viral loads from 1,373 persons with COVID-19 from the San Francisco Bay Area from February 1 to June 30, 2021, of which 125 (9.1%) were vaccine breakthrough infections. Fully vaccinated were more likely than unvaccinated persons to be infected by variants carrying mutations associated with decreased antibody neutralization.

[…] These findings suggest that vaccine breakthrough cases are preferentially caused by circulating antibody-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants, and that symptomatic breakthrough infections may potentially transmit COVID-19 as efficiently as unvaccinated infections. (read more)

Be careful around vaccinated people, because they can carry a more resistant form of COVID-19. Additionally, the highly specialized antibodies in the vaccine create a need for a booster for each antibody resistant variant. Israel is already on booster #2.

Dr. Vanden Bossche has been using Israeli data and showing how the widespread vaccination rates were creating pressure on the virus to mutate into variants with higher levels of contagion. The unvaccinated group has been keeping the pressure down by defeating the virus and carrying natural immunity. However, as the unvaccinated population is increasingly made smaller, the pressure on the virus to mutate increases. Subsequently, these mutations stay at higher or more effective levels of infection.

Israel is already on it’s second round of booster shots.

The long term impacts of antibody dependency are unknown. Some doctors and scientists are already worried that normal cancer fighting antibodies will become dormant and we could see an explosion of unusual cancer clusters due to antibody suppression caused by the COVID vaccines.

Remember, no one knows exactly what this targeted vaccine will do to the overall human immune system as it responds to other viruses or infections. The vaccinated population are the human trial subjects, and the unvaccinated population are the control group.

In the U.K. data study there were:

157,400 Delta variant cases amid the fully vaccinated (26.52% of total cases), and 257,357 Delta variant cases amid the unvaccinated (43.36% of total cases). However, when it came to severe outcomes 63.5% of deaths were from the fully vaccinated group. [source]

