Biden’s mask choices do seem sort of … weird. And convenient. And political.

Sharyl Attkisson was good enough to do her ‘reporterly’ duties and point out Biden’s strange behavior with the mask:

President Biden is wearing a mask outside. He walks up to press corps, takes down the mask, and talks to them.

Please explain the purpose of the mask.

😶 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 2, 2021

She even said please.

Of course, they won’t answer her because they don’t really know why the old guy does and doesn’t wear it.

Like Brit Hume said:

No one can, least of all Biden. https://t.co/hX2tCGjHgE — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 2, 2021

When the mask is worn for political reasons there is no rhyme or reason to it. If they really believed the mask was protecting the old geezer they’d insist he wear it all the time, even when the cameras aren’t on. As Senator Rand Paul and other people who can actually think for themselves have been saying for months, it’s nothing more than political theatre.

And Biden’s ridiculous behavior with the mask proves it.

I think it doesn’t have to do anything with COVID; it’s one way his staff can keep him from talking (if he talks with the mask on, it’s even harder to understand anything he says) @SharylAttkisson 🤔 — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) October 2, 2021

And there’s a pretty good chance he put the mask on just before coming outside. — M Crawford (@mdcraw4d) October 3, 2021

We’re shocked he can remember to put it on his face and not someplace else.

Hey, you know what, this works?

They must keep the fear going even if it is cartoonish in order to steal the 2022 elections. It’s gaslighting of the highest order. In your face. Would we lie to you? — NerkBuckeye – also on GETTR (@NerkBuckeye) October 3, 2021

He’s been “instructed” to do so. — Cody M. Johnson (@johnsonmcody) October 2, 2021

He wanted a cape but they reminded him that only Batman gets to wear a cape! pic.twitter.com/hSWQWbKJJ4 — Bill Hickerson (@WDHickerson) October 3, 2021

Let Joe explain. — Dale Martin (@techman_dale) October 3, 2021

If Joe explained it would probably go something like this … “Look, I wear the puppy on my shoulder because purple told me Christmas is their favorite food.’

recent stories

