https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/03/toilet-flush-it-appears-that-the-protesters-committed-a-crime-when-they-filmed-sen-kyrsten-sinema-inside-a-bathroom/

Protesters filmed themselves chasing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into a bathroom at Arizona State University and demanded she vote for President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda and take action to protect illegal immigrants:

“This is sick and getting dangerous”:

And remind us again who was president in 2010:

The protesters blamed Sinema for the confrontation:

One MAJOR problem for the protesters is Arizona has a law against videotaping a person inside a bathroom without their consent:

Man, it’s going to be wild if any of the people filming are in the country illegally and this is what gets them deported:

Other Dems in Arizona are defending the protesters as well:

Yeah, this is going to work.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...