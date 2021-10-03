https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trading-halted-in-evergrande-massive-default-looms-over-markets/

Trading of China Evergrande Group shares was suspended in Hong Kong today along with those of its property management unit. No reason was given for the trading halts. The world’s most indebted developer is in focus again. A dollar bond tied to China Evergrande Group matured on Sunday. Failure to pay the bond principal would constitute a default.

