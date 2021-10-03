https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/575112-trump-says-he-would-beat-desantis-in-potential-2024-primary

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpNo silver bullet for crisis at the Southern border Who’s the boss? Pelosi’s legacy sealed after kowtowing to ‘the Squad’ Biden on track to beat Trump’s record for fewest resettled refugees MORE in a new interview said he would beat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisWhat happened to Marco Rubio, Time mag’s ‘Republican Savior’ of 2013? Noem denies conservative site’s report on affair with Lewandowski: ‘A disgusting lie’ Florida bars state agencies from assisting with Biden immigration policies MORE (R) if the two Republicans faced each other in a 2024 primary, but noted that he does not believe the governor will run against him.

“If I faced him, I’d beat him like I would beat everyone else,” Trump said during an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, set to be released on Monday.

However, the former president said he does not think he will face DeSantis in 2024, adding that “I think most people would drop out, I think he would drop out.”

Trump’s comments come as speculation is swirling regarding who will lead the GOP ticket in 2024, when Republicans seek to take back the White House.

A straw poll for the 2024 GOP presidential nominee taken at Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in July gave DeSantis high marks.

When asked who attendees would vote for in the Republican primary if it were held that day, 70 percent of respondents said Trump. DeSantis came in second with 21 percent of the vote.

When surveying respondents without Trump as an option, however, DeSantis topped the poll at 68 percent.

DeSantis, an ardent Trump supporter, is up for reelection in 2022. He told Fox News’s Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityMichael Cohen: Trump bluffing about another White House bid 90 percent of full-time Fox Corp. employees say they’re fully vaccinated: executive The Memo: California recall exposes the limit of Trump’s GOP MORE on Thursday that he will run for governor again next year.

He also said he is “not considering anything beyond doing my job.”

The Hill reached out to DeSantis for comment.

Trump has still not announced if he plans to wage another run for the White House in 2024, though he has been publicly flirting with the idea since losing the last election.

Trump told Hannity in July during an interview that he has made a decision about his plans for 2024. Last month, the former president said it was an “easy question” whether he will run again.

In August a Quinnipiac University poll found that 60 percent of adults nationwide felt that it would be bad for the country if Trump were to run for president in 2024.

