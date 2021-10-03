https://www.oann.com/u-s-trade-deal-is-not-the-be-all-and-end-all-uks-truss/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-trade-deal-is-not-the-be-all-and-end-all-uks-truss



Britain’s recently appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Britain’s recently appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

October 3, 2021

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – A deal with the United States is not the “be all and end all” of trade agreements, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

Former trade minister Truss said she wanted to see the United States begin trade talks, but there were lots of fast-growing countries around the world who wanted to do trade deals with Britain.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle)

