The United Nations Human Rights Council cut off Hillel Neuer while he was testifying about UNRWA teachers who praised Hitler. Nazhat Shameem, president of the UNHRC, claimed Neur made “derogatory, insulting, and inflammatory remarks” by quoting their Facebook posts.

“This amounts to personal attacks,” Shameem added, before going to the next person. “This statement is out of order.”