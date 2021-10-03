https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/03/urban-meyers-wife-responds-to-a-photo-from-his-night-out-at-a-bar/

The Jacksonville Jaguars issued a “no comment” to a viral video showing that appears to show head coach Urban Meyer at a bar with a woman during the team’s bye week on Friday night:

JUST IN: The Jags tell me “We will have no comment” regarding the viral video of who appears to be Urban Meyer at a bar/restaurant with a woman dancing on him that is not his wife @ActionNewsJax — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) October 3, 2021

Uh-oh?

It Would Appear That Urban Meyer Isn’t Taking His 0-4 Start Too Hard https://t.co/8mVwVuc1aS pic.twitter.com/UNUT1kENuW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 3, 2021

And, “in case you were wondering if it’s really him”:

in case you were wondering if it’s really him pic.twitter.com/oCmygO05YX — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 3, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

And his next press conference should be something:

Urban Meyer at his next press conference pic.twitter.com/jHqjT6j7En — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 3, 2021

As for Meyer’s wife, Shelley, she responded to a tweet showing Meyer at the bar with photos of her babysitting their grandchildren along with the hashtag, “#BuddyDeservedANightOut”:

Interpret *that* as you will and tune in tomorrow:

I hope the Jags reporters ask the tough questions at Urban Meyer’s press conference tomorrow morning — Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) October 4, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

