The Jacksonville Jaguars issued a “no comment” to a viral video showing that appears to show head coach Urban Meyer at a bar with a woman during the team’s bye week on Friday night:
JUST IN: The Jags tell me “We will have no comment” regarding the viral video of who appears to be Urban Meyer at a bar/restaurant with a woman dancing on him that is not his wife @ActionNewsJax
— Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) October 3, 2021
Uh-oh?
It Would Appear That Urban Meyer Isn’t Taking His 0-4 Start Too Hard https://t.co/8mVwVuc1aS pic.twitter.com/UNUT1kENuW
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 3, 2021
And, “in case you were wondering if it’s really him”:
in case you were wondering if it’s really him pic.twitter.com/oCmygO05YX
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 3, 2021
Watch for yourself:
Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli
— Dude In Texas (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021
And his next press conference should be something:
Urban Meyer at his next press conference pic.twitter.com/jHqjT6j7En
— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 3, 2021
As for Meyer’s wife, Shelley, she responded to a tweet showing Meyer at the bar with photos of her babysitting their grandchildren along with the hashtag, “#BuddyDeservedANightOut”:
Meanwhile, I am babysitting. 🤣❤️👵🏻#MyChoice #MimiRules #BuddyDeservedANightOut 🙌💪 https://t.co/WK4sCUCGCG pic.twitter.com/7o1yBgu2iT
— Shelley ❌eyer (@spinnershells) October 2, 2021
Interpret *that* as you will and tune in tomorrow:
I hope the Jags reporters ask the tough questions at Urban Meyer’s press conference tomorrow morning
— Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) October 4, 2021
