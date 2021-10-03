https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/03/urban-meyers-wife-responds-to-a-photo-from-his-night-out-at-a-bar/

The Jacksonville Jaguars issued a “no comment” to a viral video showing that appears to show head coach Urban Meyer at a bar with a woman during the team’s bye week on Friday night:

Uh-oh?

And, “in case you were wondering if it’s really him”:

Watch for yourself:

And his next press conference should be something:

As for Meyer’s wife, Shelley, she responded to a tweet showing Meyer at the bar with photos of her babysitting their grandchildren along with the hashtag, “#BuddyDeservedANightOut”:

Interpret *that* as you will and tune in tomorrow:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...