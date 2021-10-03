https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-what-a-police-state-looks-like/

Arrests were made in Melbourne where hundreds gathered on Saturday in opposition to the mandatory vaccines and ongoing lockdown. Police rushed the group, wrestling a few Freedom Fighters to the ground.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Friday that all workers must be Vaccinated by the end of October.

🚨 | NEW: Dozens arrested in Melbourne during a protest against COVID restrictions

pic.twitter.com/f1QthVfo74 — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) October 3, 2021

Dan Andrews is drunk with power — Channel 9 Australia







‘Melbourne has become the world’s most locked down city’