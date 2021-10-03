https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cruisers-quarantined-in-bermuda-vaccine-passport-fails-miserably/

Cruisers quarantined in Bermuda.

At least six passengers on the first cruise out of New York City since March of 2020 have tested positive for the virus. All guests were required to be vaccinated to board the cruise.

The Covid-positive were transferred to quarantine hotels on Bermuda. The passengers and ship were then subjected to quarantine and retesting on the ship.