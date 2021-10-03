https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/virginias-hampton-roads-black-caucus-backs-gops-youngkin-governor?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Virginia’s Hampton Roads Black Caucus has endorsed the campaign of Republican Glenn Youngkin for governor, after having endorsed Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe in his successful 2013 bid for the governorship.

“Terry McAuliffe has hurt Black Virginians by turning his back on our schools and children, making our communities less safe, and causing the cost of living to explode,” Youngkin said Saturday in announcing the endorsement.

McAuliffe and Youngkin are deadlocked according to most polls, with Election Day less than a month away.

The caucus, in the state’s southern coastal region, in 2017 also endorsed a Democratic for the governor, Ralph Northam, who must leave office because of the state’s one-term limit. Its support for Youngkin also marks the first time the caucus has endorsed a Republican for governor since being founded in 2012.

The McAuliffe-Youngkin race has gained national attention as McAuliffe’s polls numbers slide along with President Biden’s, sparking interest in whether the historically-reliable Red State that in recent years has been largely run by Democrats will return a Republican to the governorship. The state’’s most recent GOP governor was Bob McDonnell, who left office in 2014.

