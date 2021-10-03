https://noqreport.com/2021/10/03/vps-office-trying-to-do-damage-control-after-refusal-to-push-back-against-students-anti-israel-claims/

Vice President Kamala Harris office’s now has to do damage control following a recent atrocious response towards a student at George Mason University on Tuesday who claimed Israel was engaging in “an ethnic genocide.” Once the young woman was done speaking, Harris told her that “I’m glad you did” bring it up and supported her for speaking “your truth,” as she went on to emphasize a sense of unity.

Alex Thompson and Sam Stein for POLITICO shared some scoop on Friday on how “Harris’ office does damage control over student’s Israel ‘ethnic genocide’ comment” after that exchange. As they began their piece with: Vice President Kamala Harris’ office is working behind the scenes to mend relationships with pro-Israel Democrats after not pushing back on a student who, in asking her a question, accused Israel of “ethnic genocide.”

A senior adviser to Harris also reached out to Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fl.) the co-chair of the Bipartisan Anti-Semitism Taskforce, a source familiar with the outreach told POLITICO.

