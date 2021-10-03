https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/03/watch-engine-on-a-spirit-airlines-jet-bursts-into-flames-after-a-reported-bird-strike/

Spirit Airlines Flight No. NK3044 from Atlantic City, NJ to Fort Lauderdale, FL was forced to abort its takeoff after a reported bird strike caused the engine on the right wing of the aircraft to burst into flames:

Watch:

And when we say the engine burst into flames, we mean the engine burst into flames:

Passengers were forced to evacuate via the emergency slides:

And because this is 2021, many of the passengers were spotted filming their evacuation from the burning aircraft:

