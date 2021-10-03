http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xWmN4vxh3Ws/

It is Week 5 for college football and the chants of “F*ck Joe Biden” continue to ring out in stadiums across America. But it isn’t just college at football games. The chant is showing up all over the place.

Some of the college games where the chant rose include Oklahoma State, North Carolina State, Auburn, and Kentucky.

Auburn after the big W pic.twitter.com/4eJT9nRLsU — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 3, 2021

And more:

The chant also broke out at the end of NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race during a live interview with race winner Brandon Brown. And, remarkably, NBC reporter Kelli Stavast tried to act as if the crowd was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon!”

Watch:

