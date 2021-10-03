http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xWmN4vxh3Ws/
It is Week 5 for college football and the chants of “F*ck Joe Biden” continue to ring out in stadiums across America. But it isn’t just college at football games. The chant is showing up all over the place.
Some of the college games where the chant rose include Oklahoma State, North Carolina State, Auburn, and Kentucky.
GO POKES! #FJB 🗣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OeFbPVZmgY
— Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 3, 2021
Auburn after the big W pic.twitter.com/4eJT9nRLsU
— Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 3, 2021
NC STATE @OldRow_NCState #FJB 🗣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KilBAeVszD
— Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 3, 2021
#FJB pic.twitter.com/EuDUJlcM4B
— Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 3, 2021
And more:
#FJB pic.twitter.com/4L0GKRu1UX
— Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 3, 2021
Love the enthusiasm 😂 @OldRowPSU pic.twitter.com/GWEBCLzrtO
— Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 3, 2021
As I was saying… #fjb pic.twitter.com/YOAHm0XimU
— Che Lejano, M.D. (@lejanomd) September 25, 2021
#FJB
New American national anthem
.
.
— Abdullah Alsadoun (@TWA1212) October 3, 2021
America’s favorite chant #FJB pic.twitter.com/Vl6DdYTgGU
— El Lanky (@LankyEl) October 2, 2021
The chant also broke out at the end of NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race during a live interview with race winner Brandon Brown. And, remarkably, NBC reporter Kelli Stavast tried to act as if the crowd was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon!”
Watch:
#FJBMovement alive and strong as it finds it way to @Nascar @TALLADEGA chanting “Fu*k Joe Biden” during race winner’s interview. #NASCAR #FJB #FJoeBiden pic.twitter.com/ZRKVJOgF4A
— Sn00pster (@sn00pdad) October 3, 2021
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.