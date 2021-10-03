https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/wayne-root-time-civil-disobedience-stop-biden-vaccine-mandates/

By Wayne Allyn Root

I’m one of the few white conservatives in America who grew up in a majority black urban city and attended all black middle school and all black high school. So, I grew up with an understanding and appreciation of Reverend Martin Luther King and his extraordinary ideas and strategies – in particular, Civil Disobedience.

Dr. King was against any form of violence. So am I. But he understood that civil rights for black Americans would never be achieved without pushing the envelope. So, Dr. King inspired protests, strikes, boycotts, sit-ins and other forms of Civil Disobedience to get the attention of the government, businesses, media and white America.

It worked. I had a front seat view of how effective his strategy was. Dr. King and his Civil Disobedience changed this country and helped achieve civil rights and equality for black Americans.

Sadly, it’s now time for conservatives, Christians, patriots and 80+ million Trump warriors to adopt the mentality, strategy and tactics of Dr. Martin Luther King and black civil rights leaders. Because we are now the persecuted. It’s our civil and human rights being violated.

In response to the communist takeover of America; to the destruction (at record pace) of everything that made our country great; to the clear civil rights and free speech violations of the Constitution aimed at conservatives and patriots (and in particular, the unvaccinated); I wrote a brand new bestselling book titled, “The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book” to teach conservatives how to use protest, boycotts, intimidation and Civil Disobedience- just as liberals and civil rights activists have done for decades.

The loud minority has outplayed and steamrolled the Silent Majority for decades with this strategy of intimidation. Two can play at this game. We can’t be silent anymore. We can’t play nice anymore.

With the strategy in my book, conservatives can now play the same game as Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and other liberal activists. If you can’t beat ‘em, copy them. Use their tactics. Fight fire with fire.

And the main tactic we need right now is Civil Disobedience, to prevent restaurants and retail stores from falling in line with clearly illegal and unconstitutional vaccine mandates and vaccine passports.

My nationally-syndicated radio show, “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network is based in Las Vegas. It dominates afternoon drivetime. I’ve pledged, on my national radio show, to stop this plague of businesses announcing “vaccinated only allowed,” that is now the law in liberal big cities like New York, LA and San Francisco. We will not allow it in Vegas. We will not submit. We will resist.

I’ve publicly pledged that we will rain hell down on any restaurant, or retail store that tries to block unvaccinated customers from entering. Just like liberals and civil rights activists, we will practice Civil Disobedience.

I will ask 10,000+ conservatives to join me in front of the first restaurant, or retail store in Vegas that tries to implement “vaccinated only.” We will lock arms and block the entrance, so no one gets in, or out- just like MLK. We will sit at your counters, sit at your tables, and refuse to leave. Just like MLK.

We will block each business day after day, until they either relent, or close their doors. You will have to drag us away to prison. But each time you do, more patriots will replace us. As business dries up, and each retail store or restaurant goes out of business, the lesson will be learned…

Conservatives, Christians, patriots and 80+ million Trump warriors count. Our voices will be heard. You cannot discriminate against us. You cannot violate our civil rights. You cannot treat us as second-class citizens.

Or we will put you out of business.

This is how the battle for America’s future will be won. Business by business, block by block, city by city. Just like courageous black Americans stood up to vicious police dogs and fire hoses, and sat at the front of the bus, and sat at segregated lunch counters. We will employ the same non- violent Civil Disobedience. We will bring corporate America to its knees with boycotts. And we will bring retail stores and restaurants to their knees with well-placed physical protests, boycotts and sit-ins.

Two can play at this game. We will be heard. We will not allow you to destroy America, or take away our civil rights. We will become the LOUD MAJORITY. You will listen, or we will shut your business down.

This is just the start. It’s just Las Vegas. But my hope is, we will inspire conservative patriots across America to do the same thing in their cities. Because what happens in Vegas, spreads across America.

The time has come for bold and loud action. It’s time for Civil Disobedience.

