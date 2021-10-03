https://noqreport.com/2021/10/03/when-350-faith-leaders-endorsed-candidate-joe-biden-to-restore-the-soul-of-the-nation/

On August 28, 2020, A Fox News headline announced , “Hundreds of faith leaders endorse Biden to ‘restore the soul’ of US.” A headline on The Hill proclaimed , “More than 350 faith leaders endorse Biden, citing ‘need of moral leadership.’” I wonder how those leaders are feeling right about now?

To be sure, a number of these leaders lean far left, so they would certainly approve of some of President Biden’s actions, including taking Texas to court over the recent pro-life, heartbeat bill and pushing the Equality Act.

But among the other endorsers were some noted evangelical leaders. How’s that working out? How Easily We Are Misled

I’ve addressed this a number of times regarding “pro-life evangelicals” who voted for Biden (see here and here and here and here ). But when I recently spotted these August 2020 headlines in one of my files, I was struck once again by how easily we can be misled, putting our trust in very flawed political leaders to bring some kind of moral stability to the country.

With the rarest of exceptions, that is not going to happen.

Have those of us who voted for Trump come to terms with what he could and could […]