https://therightscoop.com/wow-chart-of-floridas-stunning-covid-success-that-the-media-dare-not-speak/

Florida has been doing fantastic in recovering from the reaction to covid, both in getting back to business, work, and school, and in fighting off the press and the liberals. And, of course and as expected, in their Covid rates.

So great, in fact, that the press doesn’t even report on Florida’s numbers anymore. Which isn’t at ALL transparent.

Media critic John Ziegler put up a chart that shows the STUNNING success that the media DARE NOT speak.

In the last month, average deaths with COVID in Florida have plummeted by an astounding 95%, all with most schools in session with 0 restrictions & about a dozen major football teams playing in front large crowds. Thankfully, the news media is sure to get to the bottom of this! pic.twitter.com/gAdDT5EjAM — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 3, 2021





Yossi Gestetner adds an even more media un-friendly FACT.

In the last week of Sept more people died with COVID in NY than in FL; a state with more people and more seniors than NY; a state with a lower vaccinate rate than NY and no vaxx/mask mandates. IL, WA, PA lost more; MI lost about the same despite its population being half of FL. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) October 3, 2021

Ball is in your court, CNN. We’re positive you’ll pretend not to see it.

Consider this an OPEN THREAD.

Scoop on Parler | Scoop on Gettr | Scoop on Rumble

Fred on Parler | Fred on Gettr | Fred on Rumble

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

