Florida has been doing fantastic in recovering from the reaction to covid, both in getting back to business, work, and school, and in fighting off the press and the liberals. And, of course and as expected, in their Covid rates.

So great, in fact, that the press doesn’t even report on Florida’s numbers anymore. Which isn’t at ALL transparent.

Media critic John Ziegler put up a chart that shows the STUNNING success that the media DARE NOT speak.


Yossi Gestetner adds an even more media un-friendly FACT.

Ball is in your court, CNN. We’re positive you’ll pretend not to see it.

