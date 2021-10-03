https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/03/wtf-why-is-this-journo-wearing-a-headband-on-meet-the-press/

Meanwhile, on today’s “Meet the Press,” WSJ reporter Jeff Horwitz unleashed a bold fashion statement and paired a matching headband with his suit:

Facebook has “blamed” their own researchers for negative press Jeff Horwitz, technology reporter, The Wall Street Journal, talks about the mood inside of Facebook after reporting that shows the company was aware of negative effects from their products.https://t.co/3HHHdDKLg8 pic.twitter.com/42cfHppHQH — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 3, 2021

It’s not just us making this connection, right?

Anyway, the headband did leave people confused:

I could care less about the content… my focus is 1,000% on the headband. Like… why? And most importantly, how did he find one to match his jacket?!? https://t.co/c5f75IbINU — Sean P. Aune (@seanpaune) October 3, 2021

Maybe he was at the gym?

Did he…just finish a workout before going on national television? https://t.co/dM2ML683ru — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) October 3, 2021

Horwitz later explained that “this has been a pretty constant thing . . . throughout a very long and weird Covid-time reporting project”:

Thank you! The headband has been a pretty constant thing for me throughout a very long and weird Covid-time reporting project. Glad it was a bit of fun for folks at the show. https://t.co/TAgbp6VvQJ — Jeff Horwitz (@JeffHorwitz) October 3, 2021

Okay, but, why keep wearing it?

When I woke up at 4am Pacific, I was motivated by two desires: to contribute to productive discourse about a world-altering technology company and to wear a sport-coat accessorized sweatband on national television. I am 100% confident I accomplished the latter. https://t.co/pP2IiN6pl8 — Jeff Horwitz (@JeffHorwitz) October 3, 2021

And other journos are mocking him over his fashion choice:

Going on Reliable Sources shortly, debating the @JeffHorwitz-style headband. — Ben Smith (@benyt) October 3, 2021

More of this, please:

Oh you really went for it pic.twitter.com/lTrRZaxONt — Katie Rayford (@katie_rayford) October 3, 2021

Please, don’t encourage him:

My new hero, Wall Street Journal tech reporter Jeff Horwitz talking about Facebook on NBC this morning. For @TimesRadio..

Biggest fashion statement you’ve ever made? pic.twitter.com/IMbBIGVIoz — Kait Borsay (@kaitborsay) October 3, 2021

***

