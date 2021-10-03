https://noqreport.com/2021/10/03/wuhan-lab-journal-edited-by-u-s-officials-published-dozens-of-studies-from-chinas-military/

Virologica Sinica – the scientific journal affiliated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology – has published dozens of studies authored by Chinese researchers working for the Communist regime’s People’s Liberation Army.

The academic journal counts the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s top bat coronavirus researcher Shi Zhengli – known as “bat woman” – as its Editor-in-Chief.

Nine additional researchers from the controversial lab, which many scientists and government officials believe is the source of COVID-19, serve on its editorial board.

The National Pulse now can reveal that the journal has published dozens of studies listing individuals employed by Chinese military-controlled institutions. For several years, the journal has enlisted researchers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Hospital 307, General Hospital, Third Military Medical University, and Fourth Military Medical University to even assist with its editorial and review process. Studies published in Virologica Sinica , including those focused on COVID-19, also count Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers alongside researchers from the PLA’s General Hospital of Central and Southern Theater Command as authors. Author Page. Among the entities authors published in Virologica Sinica work for are the Institute of Military Medicine , First , Second, Fourth , and Fifth Military Medical University – all of […]