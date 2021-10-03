https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/03/ya-burnt-wapo-journo-dragged-for-thread-about-gop-meanies-forcing-biden-to-choose-between-the-sick-the-hungry-and-the-poor/

Really, WaPo? REALLY?!

One has to wonder if the White House reached out to WaPo asking for this melodramatic BS or if they’re just that wrapped up in supporting Biden they aren’t able to realize how much money $1.5 TRILLION dollars really is.

Maybe a little bit of both?

This thread … HOOBOY.

NEWS: WH aides planning how to make grueling cuts to Biden agenda to accommodate centrists Manchin’s $1.5T “topline” = ~**60%** cut to Biden’s plans Wrenching choices of what gets left out: Homelessness or climate? Seniors or poor? Hungry or sick?https://t.co/y20zdVH0BM — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) October 2, 2021

OMG, THEY HAVE TO CHOOSE BETWEEN THE HUNGRY OR SICK?!?!? THE HORROR.

Or maybe they could cut all of the ridiculous pork out of the bill (AOC’S climate crap?) and continue to take care of the hungry AND the sick?

Just spitballing.

Critical choice here facing WH/Ds: 1/ Go big & lasting on 3-5 critical programs, make sure they work well, but leave tons out 2/ Include huge # of programs only temporarily (& means-tested?), bank on future Congresses to extend them WH advisers dividedhttps://t.co/y20zdVH0BM — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) October 2, 2021

Notice how they don’t talk about cutting spending.

We don’t have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem.

Both 1 & 2 have drawbacks Option 1 requires you to almost entirely cut some huge issue (housing? health care? childcare?) Option 2 raises odds GOP kills off much of Biden agenda in years; diminishes effectiveness of any 1 program; creates big cliffshttps://t.co/y20zdVH0BM pic.twitter.com/1I0NHfVDe3 — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) October 2, 2021

Or listen to Americans and toss the entire mess out the window.

But we know they won’t do that.

“The whole shrinking of the pie pits Medicare recipients against poor families against home care workers against victims of climate change,” former Sanders aide @fshakir tells me. “It makes the working class of America fight over scraps.”https://t.co/y20zdVH0BM — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) October 2, 2021

Again, cut pet projects and they can absolutely fund the things that need funding.

Babbling about climate change, GIVE US A FREAKIN’ BREAK.

1 source guesstimated paid leave, childcare, child tax credit, and climate would cost ~$1.5T. Get Manchin up to $1.8T & you maybe include Medicare dental/vision That leaves out:

— Homelessness/housing

— Eldercare crisis

— Prek

— Free community college

— ACA & Medicaid

etc — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) October 2, 2021

Notice they don’t offer up any of the pork, only THE POOR AND SICK.

This is, of course, to make Republicans look like big meanies who don’t care about the poor and the sick and the homeless or whatever other group they can exploit because they are only getting $1.5 TRILLION DOLLARS.

Everyone on the Hill will get mad at these numbers but let’s say the following is roughly $3.3 trillion Biden has floated a new ceiling of $2.3T — so which $1T from list below do you cut? And if it’s Manchin’s $1.5T — what do you cut to save ~$1.8T? pic.twitter.com/jaKB0u35IS — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) October 2, 2021

Only a disgusting bloated government like ours would be upset over getting trillions of dollars of OUR MONEY to waste.

What would we do without the government to save us? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 3, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

All of that shit is terrible for America, so I hope the whole thing dies a death. — RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) October 3, 2021

Are you a journalist, or the Dem’s press agent? Nevermind, it was a rhetorical question. — endemic Beard (@llcthecableguy) October 3, 2021

Hey @Oilfield_Rando this White House reporter thinks it’s a “wrenching” choice about what should be left out of the bill to cut it down to only $1.5 Trillion. Maybe you can help him out since he clearly hasn’t read it — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) October 3, 2021

We just got done spending trillion$… Where did it all go??? Can spend as much as we accountably please. @WhiteHouseCEA, use smarter tax policy to shape returns back to locally-accountable fiduciary banking on a more-equitable basis.@NLGA @usmayors @TaxPolicyCenter @ceprdc pic.twitter.com/7z3vBJG0eX — Justin Escher Alpert (@justinalpertesq) October 3, 2021

If these handouts don’t even exist to begin with, they can’t be cuts. #duh https://t.co/l5R5wrzvsr — Dr. Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) October 3, 2021

Duh.

***

